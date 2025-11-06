Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

Bihar's Health and Law Minister, Mangal Pandey, expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects in the ongoing state elections, citing enthusiastic voter turnout in constituencies like Siwan. The first phase of voting reported varying participation rates, with the NDA and opposition closely watching the outcomes.

Bihar Minister and BJP's Siwan candidate Mangal Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bihar's Health and Law Minister, Mangal Pandey, asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well-positioned to perform strongly in the current assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pandey highlighted the voters' enthusiasm in the Siwan constituency, which he believes indicates a favorable outcome for the NDA.

In Siwan, Pandey, a candidate, faces Awadh Bihari Choudhary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Intekhab Ahmad from Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also placed its candidate, Mohammad Kaidi Samshir, in the mix. With 53.77% voter turnout as of 3 PM, Begusarai, Muzaffarur, and Gopalganj showed high participation, while Patna lagged at 48.69%.

Voter engagement was notable in key constituencies, with Raghopur recording 55.20% and Bankipur just 34.80%. Key leaders like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav await the outcomes. The first phase covers 121 seats, closing by 6 PM. Anticipation builds as final voting occurs on November 11 and results are expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

