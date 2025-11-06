Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Spurs Confidence in NDA

Bihar's Health and Law Minister, Mangal Pandey, asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is well-positioned to perform strongly in the current assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Pandey highlighted the voters' enthusiasm in the Siwan constituency, which he believes indicates a favorable outcome for the NDA.

In Siwan, Pandey, a candidate, faces Awadh Bihari Choudhary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Intekhab Ahmad from Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also placed its candidate, Mohammad Kaidi Samshir, in the mix. With 53.77% voter turnout as of 3 PM, Begusarai, Muzaffarur, and Gopalganj showed high participation, while Patna lagged at 48.69%.

Voter engagement was notable in key constituencies, with Raghopur recording 55.20% and Bankipur just 34.80%. Key leaders like Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav await the outcomes. The first phase covers 121 seats, closing by 6 PM. Anticipation builds as final voting occurs on November 11 and results are expected on November 14.

