Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Peru Declares Mexican President 'Persona Non Grata'
Peru's Congress has declared Mexico's president 'persona non grata' amid a diplomatic spat over asylum granted to Betssy Chavez, former Peruvian prime minister. Legal experts are reviewing the asylum's legality under the Caracas Convention. Relations remain strained, impacting both diplomatic ties and significant trade between the countries.
In a move heightening diplomatic tensions, Peru's Congress declared Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, 'persona non grata.' This decision follows Mexico's asylum offer to Betssy Chavez, Peru's former prime minister, who is embroiled in legal battles back home.
The diplomatic rift traces back to Mexico granting asylum to ex-president Pedro Castillo's family. Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela stated that experts are racing to determine if this asylum breaches the 1954 Caracas Convention.
As part of the Pacific Alliance, Peru and Mexico's economic relations are substantial, amounting to bilateral trade over $2.5 billion last year. Despite severed diplomatic ties, both countries aim to shield their economic connections from further fallout.
