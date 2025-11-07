Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Peru Declares Mexican President 'Persona Non Grata'

Peru's Congress has declared Mexico's president 'persona non grata' amid a diplomatic spat over asylum granted to Betssy Chavez, former Peruvian prime minister. Legal experts are reviewing the asylum's legality under the Caracas Convention. Relations remain strained, impacting both diplomatic ties and significant trade between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:36 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Peru Declares Mexican President 'Persona Non Grata'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move heightening diplomatic tensions, Peru's Congress declared Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, 'persona non grata.' This decision follows Mexico's asylum offer to Betssy Chavez, Peru's former prime minister, who is embroiled in legal battles back home.

The diplomatic rift traces back to Mexico granting asylum to ex-president Pedro Castillo's family. Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela stated that experts are racing to determine if this asylum breaches the 1954 Caracas Convention.

As part of the Pacific Alliance, Peru and Mexico's economic relations are substantial, amounting to bilateral trade over $2.5 billion last year. Despite severed diplomatic ties, both countries aim to shield their economic connections from further fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
2
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025