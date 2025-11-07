Obama's Call for Unity: Bridging the Democratic Divide

In a surprise appearance at a progressive gathering in Washington, former President Barack Obama conveyed optimism about the unity within the Democratic Party. Speaking at a taping event for the podcast "Pod Save America," Obama highlighted the recent electoral victories as a sign of American voters rejecting Trump's agenda.

Obama lauded the election wins of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York City, alongside other Democratic victories in Virginia and New Jersey, as pivotal in discussions about bridging the gap between progressives and moderates. This division, he noted, is something that the party will need to address as it prepares its strategy for the 2026 midterms.

Echoing sentiments from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Obama acknowledged existing divisions but maintained hope for cooperation among the party's factions. He emphasized the shared values at the core of the Democratic Party, urging unity amidst differing perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)