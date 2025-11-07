Left Menu

Talks and Tensions: Striving for Peace at the Pak-Afghan Border

Officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan are in dialogue in Istanbul, Turkiye, to address recent cross-border violence. Tensions flared last month but temporary ceasefires have been holding. A new round of talks is underway, with both sides seeking a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST
Talks and Tensions: Striving for Peace at the Pak-Afghan Border
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan convened in Istanbul for discussions aimed at addressing escalating cross-border militancy, the tense atmosphere was underscored by a recent exchange of fire, testing the delicate peace efforts.

The dialogue was initiated to defuse rising tensions that manifested in open conflict at their shared border last month. The clashes, which occurred from October 11-15, resulted in human losses on both sides before a temporary ceasefire was established.

Despite a fragile peace holding, a spat of fire ensued, with each side placing blame on the other. Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting swiftly refuted Afghan claims, asserting that firing originated from the Afghan side, and praised its forces for measured responses. The talks, resumed by officials including Pakistan's Lt Gen Asim Malik, aim to address the persistent security challenges and explore lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
4
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025