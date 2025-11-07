Left Menu

Kharge Slams BJP and RSS Over 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the BJP and RSS for not embracing Vande Mataram in their offices despite celebrating its 150th anniversary. He accuses the RSS of favoring its own organizational song over India's national anthem and alleges historical support for British rule while praising Congress's commitment to national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:50 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has censured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' while purportedly neglecting it within their own ranks. Kharge alleges the RSS eschews India's national song, perhaps preferring 'Namaste Sada Vatsale'.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in commemorating the milestone in New Delhi, Kharge suggests longstanding discrepancies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Patna announcement of a year-long national campaign came under scrutiny as Kharge alleged the RSS's historically contentious role, accusing it of siding with British colonial rulers.

Kharge contrasted the RSS's stance with Congress's proud legacy, noting that 'Vande Mataram' premiered at a Congress session in 1896. Celebrated author Rabindranath Tagore first brought it to public life, invigorating the freedom struggle. With historical resonance, Kharge noted the song's enduring symbolism in India's journey towards autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

