Kharge Slams BJP and RSS Over 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

In a sharp critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has censured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' while purportedly neglecting it within their own ranks. Kharge alleges the RSS eschews India's national song, perhaps preferring 'Namaste Sada Vatsale'.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in commemorating the milestone in New Delhi, Kharge suggests longstanding discrepancies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Patna announcement of a year-long national campaign came under scrutiny as Kharge alleged the RSS's historically contentious role, accusing it of siding with British colonial rulers.

Kharge contrasted the RSS's stance with Congress's proud legacy, noting that 'Vande Mataram' premiered at a Congress session in 1896. Celebrated author Rabindranath Tagore first brought it to public life, invigorating the freedom struggle. With historical resonance, Kharge noted the song's enduring symbolism in India's journey towards autonomy.

