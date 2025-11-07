Left Menu

PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'Packet of Lies' in Bihar Election Rally

In a fiery rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, PM Modi critiqued the Opposition's fractured alliance and targeted the RJD's manifesto, dubbing it deceptive. As the second phase of state assembly elections approaches, Modi emphasized the NDA's achievements, urging voters to support their development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited campaign rally in Aurangabad, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignited the election fervor by taking aim at the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance. He criticized the Congress, alleging a lack of trust in their ally RJD's promises, dismissing the latter's manifesto as a 'packet of lies'.

Highlighting divisions within the Opposition, Modi accused the RJD of forcefully obtaining the Chief Ministerial position from Congress during pre-election negotiations. Despite denials from the Mahagathbandhan, Modi asserted that Bihar had dismissed the RJD's unfounded pledges.

As Bihar gears up for the second phase of assembly elections, Modi called on voters to trust the NDA's track record and development plans. The NDA's Sankalp Patra pledges job creation, skill center development, and increased women empowerment, countering the RJD's welfare-oriented manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

