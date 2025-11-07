Bihar's Broken Promises: A Congress Critique Ahead of Elections
The Congress accuses the NDA government in Bihar of failing to meet development promises in Aurangabad and Bhabua. Despite Prime Minister Modi's assurances, industrial and educational progress remains stagnant. Promised infrastructure projects, like the Kutku/Mandal Dam, remain incomplete, affecting farmers and local development ahead of Bihar elections.
- Country:
- India
Amidst upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress has launched a scathing critique of the NDA government, accusing it of failing to deliver on development promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Aurangabad and Bhabua.
In his communication, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted discrepancies in Modi's promises, citing a decline in large factories and a failing education system.
With key infrastructure projects still pending, Ramesh questions the NDA's accountability and calls out the government for its "empty rhetoric," urging voters to remember these unfulfilled promises as elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Congress
- NDA
- Modi
- Aurangabad
- education
- industrial
- promises
- elections
- development
ALSO READ
People of Bihar have faith in track record of Modi and Nitish, says Prime Minister at Aurangabad poll rally.
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.