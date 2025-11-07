Bihar's Broken Promises: A Congress Critique Ahead of Elections

Amidst upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress has launched a scathing critique of the NDA government, accusing it of failing to deliver on development promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Aurangabad and Bhabua.

In his communication, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted discrepancies in Modi's promises, citing a decline in large factories and a failing education system.

With key infrastructure projects still pending, Ramesh questions the NDA's accountability and calls out the government for its "empty rhetoric," urging voters to remember these unfulfilled promises as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)