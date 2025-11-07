Left Menu

Bihar's Broken Promises: A Congress Critique Ahead of Elections

The Congress accuses the NDA government in Bihar of failing to meet development promises in Aurangabad and Bhabua. Despite Prime Minister Modi's assurances, industrial and educational progress remains stagnant. Promised infrastructure projects, like the Kutku/Mandal Dam, remain incomplete, affecting farmers and local development ahead of Bihar elections.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:34 IST
Amidst upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress has launched a scathing critique of the NDA government, accusing it of failing to deliver on development promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Aurangabad and Bhabua.

In his communication, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted discrepancies in Modi's promises, citing a decline in large factories and a failing education system.

With key infrastructure projects still pending, Ramesh questions the NDA's accountability and calls out the government for its "empty rhetoric," urging voters to remember these unfulfilled promises as elections approach.

