A Resilient Resolve: Azam Khan's Reunion with Akhilesh Yadav

On Friday, Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan met with party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, signaling a message of resilience and pressing for justice and political reform in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the meeting, Khan addressed reporters, emphasizing the endurance of those who have faced historical injustices. He noted that many individuals affiliated with their cause remain imprisoned, and their meetings serve as reminders of those trying times, ensuring future generations remember such injustices. Recently released from jail, Khan expressed gratitude to media segments for changing perceptions about him.

Recounting past encounters with agencies, Khan denounced the misuse of power and emphasized the necessity for political improvement. Despite speculations about his allegiance to SP, Khan affirmed his loyalty, with Akhilesh Yadav promising to revoke false charges if SP comes to power, marking a united front for political transformation in the region.

