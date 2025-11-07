Left Menu

A Resilient Resolve: Azam Khan's Reunion with Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan recently met party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. The meeting served as a statement of resilience against the oppression and political injustices Khan and his allies have faced. Khan, recently released from nearly two years in jail, aims for political change in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:43 IST
A Resilient Resolve: Azam Khan's Reunion with Akhilesh Yadav
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan met with party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, signaling a message of resilience and pressing for justice and political reform in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the meeting, Khan addressed reporters, emphasizing the endurance of those who have faced historical injustices. He noted that many individuals affiliated with their cause remain imprisoned, and their meetings serve as reminders of those trying times, ensuring future generations remember such injustices. Recently released from jail, Khan expressed gratitude to media segments for changing perceptions about him.

Recounting past encounters with agencies, Khan denounced the misuse of power and emphasized the necessity for political improvement. Despite speculations about his allegiance to SP, Khan affirmed his loyalty, with Akhilesh Yadav promising to revoke false charges if SP comes to power, marking a united front for political transformation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions RIICO's Stand Against Jojari River Cleaning Order

Supreme Court Questions RIICO's Stand Against Jojari River Cleaning Order

 India
2
PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls

PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman's Body Found in Jharkhand Well

Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman's Body Found in Jharkhand Well

 India
4
Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025