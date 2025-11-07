Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Defends Secular Stance Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll Controversy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, facing criticism for wearing a skullcap on the campaign trail, stands firm on respecting all religions. Highlighting Congress's inclusive approach, he challenges BJP's perspective and underlines the party's historical support for minorities. Reddy critiques state governance and defends his campaign efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:47 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, amid backlash for donning a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign, reaffirmed his commitment to respecting all religions. Drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar actions, he countered Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's criticisms and emphasized Congress's inclusive ethos.

Reddy accused BJP and BRS of shared interests in Telangana and underscored Congress's track record of supporting minorities. He highlighted examples from history, like former President Zakir Hussain, to illustrate Congress's secular stance and refuted allegations of Muslim appeasement.

In the heated political landscape, Reddy condemned BJP's calls for Hindu vote consolidation and predicted a defeat for them in Jubilee Hills. He also criticized BRS leaders for obstructing developmental projects in Hyderabad and called on voters to contrast Congress's achievements with current governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

