Revanth Reddy Defends Secular Stance Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, amid backlash for donning a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign, reaffirmed his commitment to respecting all religions. Drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar actions, he countered Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's criticisms and emphasized Congress's inclusive ethos.

Reddy accused BJP and BRS of shared interests in Telangana and underscored Congress's track record of supporting minorities. He highlighted examples from history, like former President Zakir Hussain, to illustrate Congress's secular stance and refuted allegations of Muslim appeasement.

In the heated political landscape, Reddy condemned BJP's calls for Hindu vote consolidation and predicted a defeat for them in Jubilee Hills. He also criticized BRS leaders for obstructing developmental projects in Hyderabad and called on voters to contrast Congress's achievements with current governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)