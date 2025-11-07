Revanth Reddy Defends Secular Stance Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll Controversy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, facing criticism for wearing a skullcap on the campaign trail, stands firm on respecting all religions. Highlighting Congress's inclusive approach, he challenges BJP's perspective and underlines the party's historical support for minorities. Reddy critiques state governance and defends his campaign efforts.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, amid backlash for donning a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign, reaffirmed his commitment to respecting all religions. Drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's similar actions, he countered Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's criticisms and emphasized Congress's inclusive ethos.
Reddy accused BJP and BRS of shared interests in Telangana and underscored Congress's track record of supporting minorities. He highlighted examples from history, like former President Zakir Hussain, to illustrate Congress's secular stance and refuted allegations of Muslim appeasement.
In the heated political landscape, Reddy condemned BJP's calls for Hindu vote consolidation and predicted a defeat for them in Jubilee Hills. He also criticized BRS leaders for obstructing developmental projects in Hyderabad and called on voters to contrast Congress's achievements with current governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
People of Bihar have faith in track record of Modi and Nitish, says Prime Minister at Aurangabad poll rally.
NDA Eyes Victory in Bihar: Enthusiasm and Voter Faith Highlight Assembly Elections
Faith Leaders Rally Behind Uttarakhand for 2027 Kumbh Mela Success
Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Controversy: From Faith to Conspiracy?