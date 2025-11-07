Strict Measures Enforced for Fair Nuapada Bypoll

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan has issued directives to ensure that the upcoming Nuapada bypoll will be conducted fairly and peacefully. On Friday, he instructed the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police to ensure that all political operatives from outside the constituency leave once the campaigning concludes.

Gopalan addressed a press conference, emphasizing that the 48-hour period before the election, known as the silence period, requires the cessation of all campaigning activities. The campaigning for the Nuapada bypoll comes to an end on November 9 evening, with polling scheduled for November 11.

The CEO has enforced strict measures, including checks at community venues and the installation of border check-posts to monitor non-local activities. There will be a verification process for voters, with exceptions on medical grounds requiring thorough vetting. The guidelines are in place to maintain the integrity of the election, prohibiting political gatherings and media content aimed at influencing voters until polling is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)