Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks: A Bilateral Charm Offensive

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin reported a constructive talk with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer regarding a significant 39% tariff on Swiss exports under President Trump. Efforts are underway to improve bilateral trade relations, with Swiss Finance Minister and business leaders engaging U.S. officials diplomatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST
In a crucial move to ease escalating trade tensions, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin engaged in a 'very constructive' dialogue with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Swiss government is eager to mitigate the 39% tariffs imposed by President Trump on its exports, a significant burden on its economic relationship with the U.S.

Parmelin highlighted the positive dynamics in Swiss-U.S. relations following their discussion, which covered pivotal topics such as trade and investment. While specifics remain undisclosed, the Economic Affairs Department emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster more favorable terms.

The strategy to alleviate trade barriers also involves active participation from Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and key business leaders. Meetings with U.S. Ambassador Callista Gingrich and President Trump himself reflect Switzerland's commitment to securing its market interests. The Swiss government welcomes these initiatives as part of a broader push to negotiate reduced tariffs and enhance bilateral ties.

