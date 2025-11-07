Left Menu

Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift

Prime Minister Modi claimed high voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections shows trust in his governance. Opposition argued it indicated a desire for change. As rallies intensified, politicians including Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Amit Shah campaigned vigorously. Prashant Kishor suggested migrant workers could be influential in the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that a high voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections is a testament to public trust in his and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance. Addressing rallies, Modi attributed the turnout, particularly from women voters, as a rejection of the 'jungle raj' associated with RJD.

Conversely, Congress and Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor interpreted the 64.69% turnout as a cry for change. Kishor foresees voters eager for transformation, with returning migrant workers during Diwali acting as potential game-changers.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge led rallies disputing the incumbent government's achievements. Amit Shah continued aggressive campaigning, signaling the high stakes within Bihar's political landscape.

