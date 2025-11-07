Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Political Shift
Prime Minister Modi claimed high voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections shows trust in his governance. Opposition argued it indicated a desire for change. As rallies intensified, politicians including Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Amit Shah campaigned vigorously. Prashant Kishor suggested migrant workers could be influential in the elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that a high voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections is a testament to public trust in his and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance. Addressing rallies, Modi attributed the turnout, particularly from women voters, as a rejection of the 'jungle raj' associated with RJD.
Conversely, Congress and Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor interpreted the 64.69% turnout as a cry for change. Kishor foresees voters eager for transformation, with returning migrant workers during Diwali acting as potential game-changers.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge led rallies disputing the incumbent government's achievements. Amit Shah continued aggressive campaigning, signaling the high stakes within Bihar's political landscape.
