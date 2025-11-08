Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders
The United States has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab following the United Nations Security Council's similar action. This move precedes al-Sharaa's planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has lifted sanctions imposed on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. This development comes a day after the United Nations Security Council removed similar restrictions.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the removal of Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations on both Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syria's interior minister, Anas Khattab. The decision was posted on the Treasury's official website.
This strategic decision is set to pave the way for President al-Sharaa's impending meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, expected to take place next week. The meeting marks a critical moment in ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
