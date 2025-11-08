Supreme Court Rejects Bolsonaro's Appeal On Coup Charges

In a landmark decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court has dismissed former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal against his 27-year sentence for orchestrating a coup to retain power after the 2022 elections. With a majority voting against the appeal, Bolsonaro's path to freedom faces significant legal hurdles.

Justices Flavio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, and Cristiano Zanin formed the majority that upheld the sentence. The sole chance for the former president lies in the pending vote from the remaining panel member, due by mid-November. Bolsonaro is still under house arrest, following separate legal issues tied to controversial approaches involving former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid these developments, Bolsonaro's legal team continues to argue for a review, citing specific parts of the conviction and proposing house arrest due to health concerns. Meanwhile, as the Supreme Court navigates these complex political waters, unrest stirs over Bolsonaro's son's involvement in related criminal charges abroad.

