Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Bolsonaro's Appeal On Coup Charges

A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court judges rejected former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal against his 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot after the 2022 election. Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, awaiting the full appeal process. His lawyers argue for sentence reconsideration and health-related leniency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:03 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Bolsonaro's Appeal On Coup Charges
appeal

In a landmark decision, the Brazilian Supreme Court has dismissed former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal against his 27-year sentence for orchestrating a coup to retain power after the 2022 elections. With a majority voting against the appeal, Bolsonaro's path to freedom faces significant legal hurdles.

Justices Flavio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, and Cristiano Zanin formed the majority that upheld the sentence. The sole chance for the former president lies in the pending vote from the remaining panel member, due by mid-November. Bolsonaro is still under house arrest, following separate legal issues tied to controversial approaches involving former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid these developments, Bolsonaro's legal team continues to argue for a review, citing specific parts of the conviction and proposing house arrest due to health concerns. Meanwhile, as the Supreme Court navigates these complex political waters, unrest stirs over Bolsonaro's son's involvement in related criminal charges abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
2
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
3
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025