Left Menu

Himachal govt dismantled HIMCARE; CM busy making up claims: Jai Ram Thakur

Instead of fighting the disease, they are being forced to struggle against the failures of the CM Sukhu-led state government, the LoP said.Sukhu earlier on Saturday targeted Thakur and announced that details regarding the estate auctioned by the previous BJP government would be made public soon, which reveal how the interests of the state were compromised.The LoP, in his statement, said the chief minister spends his day making false claims.He keeps trying to cover his failures with fabricated narratives.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:11 IST
Himachal govt dismantled HIMCARE; CM busy making up claims: Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday hit out at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over HIMCARE, accusing him of being insensitive towards the people suffering from serious illnesses, by dismantling the scheme.

The former chief minister, in a press statement issued here today, stated that HIMCARE -- a cashless health insurance scheme -- which was introduced by the previous BJP-led state government "with a noble intent'', has been dismantled by the present government. ''Even cancer patients fighting for their lives are not receiving support. Instead of fighting the disease, they are being forced to struggle against the failures of the CM Sukhu-led state government,'' the LoP said.

Sukhu earlier on Saturday targeted Thakur and announced that details regarding the estate auctioned by the previous BJP government would be made public soon, which ''reveal how the interests of the state were compromised''.

The LoP, in his statement, said the chief minister ''spends his day making false claims''.

''He keeps trying to cover his failures with fabricated narratives. He should at least show some compassion for those battling with life-threatening diseases. People are being forced to take loans for medical treatment or, worse, are unable to afford treatment altogether,'' Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global
3
VHP questions admission process at Mata Vaishno Devi medical institute, seeks L-G's intervention

VHP questions admission process at Mata Vaishno Devi medical institute, seek...

 India
4
CRISPR gene therapy slashes 'bad' cholesterol, triglycerides by half in small study

CRISPR gene therapy slashes 'bad' cholesterol, triglycerides by half in smal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025