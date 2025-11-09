Left Menu

Ensure no eligible voter is left out during SIR, TN CM tells party men

Similarly, ensure the names of ineligible voters are not included in the list. According to a source in the party, the president had instructed the booth level agents of the DMK to remain vigilant.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:41 IST
Ensure no eligible voter is left out during SIR, TN CM tells party men
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday called upon his party men to ensure none among the eligible voters are missed out during the ongoing SIR in the state.

His interaction with the public revealed that awareness on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls among the people was inadequate.

''At many places, people said that even the polling officials such as the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not comprehend it,'' Stalin said in his capacity as DMK president. During a virtual interaction with the ruling party's district secretaries from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters here, Stalin instructed the party functionaries and those in-charge of the constituencies to be vigilant in SIR related work.

The DMK, which questioned the timing of SIR especially its implementation during the current Northeast Monsoon period in the state, has been opposing it claiming that the massive exercise might result in the removal of voters from the minority community.

Chairing the video conference meeting organised to discuss the month-long revision drive, he said ''not even a single eligible voter's name should be left out in the SIR campaign. Similarly, ensure the names of ineligible voters are not included in the list.'' According to a source in the party, the president had instructed the booth level agents of the DMK to remain vigilant. Also, he enquired if the forms were being distributed to the public after proper explanation about SIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
2
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India
3
Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlikely rise

Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlike...

 Lebanon
4
Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on religious lines

Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025