Ensure no eligible voter is left out during SIR, TN CM tells party men

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday called upon his party men to ensure none among the eligible voters are missed out during the ongoing SIR in the state.

His interaction with the public revealed that awareness on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls among the people was inadequate.

''At many places, people said that even the polling officials such as the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not comprehend it,'' Stalin said in his capacity as DMK president. During a virtual interaction with the ruling party's district secretaries from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters here, Stalin instructed the party functionaries and those in-charge of the constituencies to be vigilant in SIR related work.

The DMK, which questioned the timing of SIR especially its implementation during the current Northeast Monsoon period in the state, has been opposing it claiming that the massive exercise might result in the removal of voters from the minority community.

Chairing the video conference meeting organised to discuss the month-long revision drive, he said ''not even a single eligible voter's name should be left out in the SIR campaign. Similarly, ensure the names of ineligible voters are not included in the list.'' According to a source in the party, the president had instructed the booth level agents of the DMK to remain vigilant. Also, he enquired if the forms were being distributed to the public after proper explanation about SIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)