Left Menu

US fourth-quarter GDP could be negative if shutdown drags on, White House economic adviser says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 21:30 IST
US fourth-quarter GDP could be negative if shutdown drags on, White House economic adviser says
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter could be negative if a federal shutdown drags on, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that aired on Sunday.

Hassett, speaking to the CBS show "Face the Nation", noted that a shortage of air traffic controllers was causing major travel delays in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Thanksgiving time is one of the hottest times of the year for the economy... and if people aren't traveling at that moment, then we really could be looking at a negative quarter for the fourth quarter," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking alliance in 2024

Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking allianc...

 India
2
Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man ...

 United Kingdom
3
USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

 Global
4
Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025