BJP Demands CM's Resignation Over Jail Controversy
In Karnataka, the BJP organized a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following leaked videos showing special treatment of inmates, including a terror accused, in Bengaluru central jail. The BJP insists on an NIA investigation, alleging corruption and security lapses within the state's penal system.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, political tensions soared on Monday as the BJP staged a demonstration calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The uproar follows the release of videos suggesting privileged treatment for inmates, including a terror suspect, at Bengaluru central jail.
BJP leaders, alarmed by what they described as a serious security lapse, are demanding a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The incident has raised questions about potential corruption within the prison system and the relationship between jail officials and inmates.
Prominent party figures, including state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, led a protest march to Siddaramaiah's office-residence. However, authorities detained them at Shivananda Circle. The party continues to press for accountability and transparent oversight of the prison department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- BJP
- Siddaramaiah
- Chief Minister
- protest
- NIA
- inmates
- corruption
- prison
- security
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Boats Target Key Russian Port
Mohan Bhagwat's Significant Visit: Reflecting on RSS's Centennial Legacy
IAEA's Critical Inspection of Iranian Nuclear Sites
Panjab University Students Continue Protests Amid Senate Election Unrest
Karnataka Jail Scandal Unveils VIP Treatment for Inmates