BJP Demands CM's Resignation Over Jail Controversy

In Karnataka, political tensions soared on Monday as the BJP staged a demonstration calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The uproar follows the release of videos suggesting privileged treatment for inmates, including a terror suspect, at Bengaluru central jail.

BJP leaders, alarmed by what they described as a serious security lapse, are demanding a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The incident has raised questions about potential corruption within the prison system and the relationship between jail officials and inmates.

Prominent party figures, including state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, led a protest march to Siddaramaiah's office-residence. However, authorities detained them at Shivananda Circle. The party continues to press for accountability and transparent oversight of the prison department.

