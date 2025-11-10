Kremlin Calls for Swift Ukraine Conflict Resolution

On Monday, the Kremlin expressed its desire for the swift conclusion of the war in Ukraine, although it acknowledged a deadlock in the situation.

The statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, suggesting an end to the conflict in the 'not-too-distant future'.

The exchange highlights both the delicate diplomatic dance and the persistent challenges faced in moving toward a resolution to the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)