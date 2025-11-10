Kremlin Calls for Swift Ukraine Conflict Resolution
The Kremlin is eager for the Ukraine war to conclude swiftly but acknowledges a current stalemate. This comment was a response to U.S. President Trump's recent statement about ending the conflict in the near future, reflecting ongoing diplomatic tensions and challenges in resolution efforts.
On Monday, the Kremlin expressed its desire for the swift conclusion of the war in Ukraine, although it acknowledged a deadlock in the situation.
The statement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on Friday, suggesting an end to the conflict in the 'not-too-distant future'.
The exchange highlights both the delicate diplomatic dance and the persistent challenges faced in moving toward a resolution to the prolonged conflict.
