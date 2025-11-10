Suharto's Hero Status: Controversy and Historical Revisionism in Indonesia

In a controversial move, Indonesia posthumously named former President Suharto a national hero, igniting protests from various groups who remember his regime for alleged human rights abuses and endemic corruption.

The award ceremony, presided over by current President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, has prompted fears of historical revisionism and a potential return to military dominance in Indonesian politics.

Suharto's recognition has divided opinions, with many Indonesians, including those affected by his policies, viewing the accolade as a dangerous reassessment of the past. Concerns loom over Prabowo's future governance, given his military background and ties to Suharto.

