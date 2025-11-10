Suharto's Hero Status: Controversy and Historical Revisionism in Indonesia
Indonesia has named former President Suharto a national hero, sparking protests from activists due to his history of human rights abuses and corruption. The decision, overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, raises concerns about historical revisionism and future military influence under Prabowo's leadership.
In a controversial move, Indonesia posthumously named former President Suharto a national hero, igniting protests from various groups who remember his regime for alleged human rights abuses and endemic corruption.
The award ceremony, presided over by current President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, has prompted fears of historical revisionism and a potential return to military dominance in Indonesian politics.
Suharto's recognition has divided opinions, with many Indonesians, including those affected by his policies, viewing the accolade as a dangerous reassessment of the past. Concerns loom over Prabowo's future governance, given his military background and ties to Suharto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy
BJP Slams Karnataka Government Amid Bengaluru Jail Controversy
Azharuddin Takes Helm in Telangana Amid Political Controversy
Controversy Erupts As Indonesia Declares Suharto National Hero
Kerala's 'Manufactured Controversy': A Political Symphony on Vande Bharat Express