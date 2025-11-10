Pakistan's New Constitutional Shake-up: Expanding Military Power and Curbing Judiciary

In a major legislative move, Pakistan's Senate has approved constitutional amendments that strengthen military authority while diminishing the powers of the Supreme Court. This significant step has raised concerns among opposition leaders about potential threats to democracy.

The constitutional bill, passed by the Senate in just three hours due to an opposition boycott, will next face the lower house. The amendments are designed to expand the role of the army chief, Asim Munir, granting him overarching command over all military branches—a new position named Chief of Defence Forces—and legal immunity even after his term.

The reform also proposes a new Federal Constitutional Court to handle constitutional matters, a function previously managed by the Supreme Court. Critics argue that this change could lead to governmental influence over important judicial decisions. Meanwhile, the government stresses the need for such reforms to streamline judicial processes and reinforce national defense capabilities.

