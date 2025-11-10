Ceasefire Stalemate: The Complex Path to Peace in Gaza
U.S. President Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the complex second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The stalemate over Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels presents a significant challenge, as both sides work toward a sustainable truce and potential disarmament and governance changes in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:25 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the complicated next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
The pressing issue centers on a standoff involving a group of Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels. Kushner and Netanyahu discussed topics crucial to peace, including disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.
The meeting followed the release of an Israeli soldier's body by Hamas and highlighted broader plans for international involvement to stabilize the region under the proposed ceasefire terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Jared Kushner
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Hamas
- disarmament
- Israel
- Trump
- stabilization
- tunnels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters
U.S. and Israel Collaborate on Gaza Policy
Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament
Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin