Ceasefire Stalemate: The Complex Path to Peace in Gaza

In a pivotal meeting on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the complicated next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The pressing issue centers on a standoff involving a group of Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels. Kushner and Netanyahu discussed topics crucial to peace, including disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.

The meeting followed the release of an Israeli soldier's body by Hamas and highlighted broader plans for international involvement to stabilize the region under the proposed ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)