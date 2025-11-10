Deep Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Delhi Blast

In the wake of a devastating blast in Delhi, several high-profile leaders from Jammu and Kashmir expressed profound grief over the tragic event. The explosion, which occurred near the Red Fort metro station, has claimed the lives of eight individuals and left 24 others injured, according to official reports.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed their deep condolences to the bereaved families through posts on social media, emphasizing their prayers for the recovery of the injured. The tragic incident has sparked a wave of mourning across political circles.

Alongside Sinha and Abdullah, other political figures like PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad have also expressed their sorrow, highlighting the need for a swift investigation into the cause of the explosion, and extending their heartfelt prayers for the affected families.

