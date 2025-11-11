Supreme Court Weighs Religious Rights of Incarcerated Individuals

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed inclined on Monday to dismiss a Rastafarian man's attempt to sue Louisiana prison officials. Damon Landor's lawsuit claims guards violated his religious beliefs by shaving his hair, a case under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

The justices, during a heated session, debated whether RLUIPA's conditions can hold individual state officials accountable when they don't directly receive federal funds. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned if liability applies in a typical Spending Clause scenario.

Landor's lawyer argued that the law should extend to officials overseeing federal funds, while Justice Neil Gorsuch expressed skepticism. Despite the conservative lean, the court's liberal justices appeared sympathetic to Landor, highlighting broader implications for religious freedom protection.

