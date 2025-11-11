Supreme Court Weighs Religious Rights of Incarcerated Individuals
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority appears poised to reject a Rastafarian man's lawsuit against Louisiana prison officials for forcibly shaving his hair, in violation of his religious beliefs. The case challenges the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, with broader implications for religious discrimination and damages liability.
The justices, during a heated session, debated whether RLUIPA's conditions can hold individual state officials accountable when they don't directly receive federal funds. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned if liability applies in a typical Spending Clause scenario.
The justices, during a heated session, debated whether RLUIPA's conditions can hold individual state officials accountable when they don't directly receive federal funds. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned if liability applies in a typical Spending Clause scenario.
Landor's lawyer argued that the law should extend to officials overseeing federal funds, while Justice Neil Gorsuch expressed skepticism. Despite the conservative lean, the court's liberal justices appeared sympathetic to Landor, highlighting broader implications for religious freedom protection.
