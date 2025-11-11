Left Menu

High Stakes in Budgam: By-Election Tests Political Fortunes

Polling has commenced in Budgam for a high-profile assembly by-election. The result will test the strength of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's party, the National Conference. The by-election, needed after Abdullah vacated the seat, features 17 candidates and has tight security for the 1.26 lakh registered voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:02 IST
High Stakes in Budgam: By-Election Tests Political Fortunes
  • Country:
  • India

Polling to decide the fate of 17 candidates in the Budgam assembly by-election began on Tuesday, amidst tight security arrangements, officials reported.

Voting commenced at 7 am across 173 polling stations in the constituency and went on smoothly. The polls are a critical test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's governing National Conference party.

The by-election was triggered after Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat following his election in Ganderbal. The contest features candidates like National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood and PDP's Aga Muntazir, reflecting the intense political rivalry in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global
3
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025