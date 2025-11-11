High Stakes in Budgam: By-Election Tests Political Fortunes
Polling has commenced in Budgam for a high-profile assembly by-election. The result will test the strength of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's party, the National Conference. The by-election, needed after Abdullah vacated the seat, features 17 candidates and has tight security for the 1.26 lakh registered voters.
Polling to decide the fate of 17 candidates in the Budgam assembly by-election began on Tuesday, amidst tight security arrangements, officials reported.
Voting commenced at 7 am across 173 polling stations in the constituency and went on smoothly. The polls are a critical test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's governing National Conference party.
The by-election was triggered after Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat following his election in Ganderbal. The contest features candidates like National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood and PDP's Aga Muntazir, reflecting the intense political rivalry in the region.
