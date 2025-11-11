High Stakes in Budgam: By-Election Tests Political Fortunes

Polling to decide the fate of 17 candidates in the Budgam assembly by-election began on Tuesday, amidst tight security arrangements, officials reported.

Voting commenced at 7 am across 173 polling stations in the constituency and went on smoothly. The polls are a critical test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's governing National Conference party.

The by-election was triggered after Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat following his election in Ganderbal. The contest features candidates like National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood and PDP's Aga Muntazir, reflecting the intense political rivalry in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)