Bihar Assembly Polls: Strong Start in Phase Two with 14.55% Voter Turnout

The second phase of Bihar assembly polls kicked off with a notable voter turnout of 14.55% by 9 AM, slightly surpassing the first phase's 13.13%. Gaya led with a 15.97% turnout. The election spans 20 districts and 122 constituencies, crucial for key ministers' political futures and major party battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:54 IST
Polling underway in Sitamarhi (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections began today, registering a 14.55% voter turnout by 9 AM, according to the Election Commission of India. This represents a slight increase from the first phase, which recorded a 13.13% turnout. Gaya district reported the highest voting percentage at 15.97%, with Kishanganj and Jamui following closely.

Madhubani posted the lowest turnout of 13.25% among the 20 districts. Other notable percentages include 15.34% in Araria and 13.81% in Jahanabad. The election phase covers about 3.7 crore electors across 122 constituencies in Bihar, as well as eight by-elections in six states and one union territory.

This phase is significant as it will determine the future of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Key battlegrounds include those held by influential leaders from both the JD(U) and BJP. In 2020, the NDA held a majority, with BJP winning 42 seats and RJD securing 33. All political factions hope to capitalize on high voter engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

