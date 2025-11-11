High By-Election Turnout Marks Key Contests Across India

As voting continues in bye-elections across six Indian states and one Union Territory, Mizoram's Dampa constituency has registered the highest voter turnout at 18.38% as of 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Close on its heels is Jharkhand's Ghatsila constituency, reporting a 17.33% turnout.

In Jammu and Kashmir, voter enthusiasm was moderate in Nagrota with a 15.11% turnout, while Budgam saw a lower rate of 9.36%. Odisha's Nuapada constituency reported a turnout of 14.99%, and Rajasthan's Anta observed a healthy 14.09%. Meanwhile, Punjab's Tarn Taran and Telangana's Jubilee Hills recorded voter turnouts of 10.32% and 10.02%, respectively.

The elections aim to fill legislative gaps caused by the resignations and deaths of former representatives, including high-profile figures such as Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir and BJP's Devender Singh Rana. Results are to be declared on November 14, coinciding with the Bihar Assembly Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)