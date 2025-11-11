Left Menu

Ajeet Sharma Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amidst Fierce Bihar Elections

Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma expresses optimism about Mahagathbandhan's triumph in the Bihar elections, denouncing NDA's governance on sectors like health, education, and employment. Criticizing PM Modi's unfulfilled promises, Sharma calls for fair voting. His past victories in Bhagalpur strengthen his position as he seeks another term amid notable voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:22 IST
Congress MLA and Bhagalpur candidate Ajeet Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA and Bhagalpur Assembly constituency candidate, Ajeet Sharma, cast his vote during Bihar's second election phase on Tuesday, firmly believing in the Mahagathbandhan's win. Criticizing the NDA government, Sharma pointed out shortcomings in Bihar's health, education, and job sectors.

Sharma remarked on the NDA's 20-year rule lacking job opportunities and robust services in crucial sectors, urging the public to support Mahagathbandhan. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he accused the NDA of failing to keep poll promises. Despite no control, Sharma claims considerable personal contributions and commitment to providing employment, free electricity, and pensions.

Condemning alleged voter fraud, Sharma appealed for fair elections and autonomy for Bihar's voters. Having previously secured Bhagalpur's vote, he seeks a fourth term amid tight competition with Rohit Pandey. Meanwhile, voter turnout for phase two reached 14.55%, with significant participation in Gaya and Kishanganj, boosting electoral engagement ahead of the November 14 results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

