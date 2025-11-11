Left Menu

Crucial Dampa By-Election: A Test for Mizoram's Political Landscape

The Dampa by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district is pivotal for local politics. Triggered by the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, the outcome will impact the Zoram People's Movement and MNF, influencing upcoming council elections. Parties like the BJP aim to expand their influence in this diverse region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:41 IST
  • India

The Dampa assembly seat by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district saw a voter turnout of 34.38 percent by 11 am on Tuesday. The bypoll follows the demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, creating a significant political battleground.

This election serves as a crucial evaluation for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), with implications for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections and Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls. A victory could invigorate the ZPM, countering criticism from opposition forces. Conversely, a defeat for the MNF could weaken its position in the state assembly.

The BJP, striving to extend its influence in Mizoram, views this election as a strategic opportunity. Meanwhile, polling in 41 stations proceeds under stringent security, despite initial technical issues with VVPAT machines that were swiftly addressed.

