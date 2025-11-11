Crucial Dampa By-Election: A Test for Mizoram's Political Landscape

The Dampa assembly seat by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district saw a voter turnout of 34.38 percent by 11 am on Tuesday. The bypoll follows the demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, creating a significant political battleground.

This election serves as a crucial evaluation for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), with implications for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections and Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls. A victory could invigorate the ZPM, countering criticism from opposition forces. Conversely, a defeat for the MNF could weaken its position in the state assembly.

The BJP, striving to extend its influence in Mizoram, views this election as a strategic opportunity. Meanwhile, polling in 41 stations proceeds under stringent security, despite initial technical issues with VVPAT machines that were swiftly addressed.