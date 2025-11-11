Left Menu

Mahua Moitra's Scathing Critique of Home Minister Over Delhi Blast

TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, questioning his effectiveness in ensuring national security. Moitra's remarks amplified concerns about policing and intelligence failures, while also highlighting broader issues with BJP's governance approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:43 IST
Mahua Moitra's Scathing Critique of Home Minister Over Delhi Blast
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday launched a sharp and direct critique aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the aftermath of a devastating blast in Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra accused Shah of prioritizing divisive tactics over essential duties, writing, ''India needs a capable Home Minister, not a full-time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn't it @AmitShah's duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?'' The recent explosion near the Red Fort, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has intensified public scrutiny of policing and intelligence efforts.

As a Member of Parliament representing Krishnanagar, Moitra has consistently spoken against the BJP's approach to law and order, federalism, and the alleged misuse of central agencies against political adversaries.

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

 India
2
ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

 Global
4
Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025