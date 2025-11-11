Mahua Moitra's Scathing Critique of Home Minister Over Delhi Blast

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday launched a sharp and direct critique aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the aftermath of a devastating blast in Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra accused Shah of prioritizing divisive tactics over essential duties, writing, ''India needs a capable Home Minister, not a full-time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn't it @AmitShah's duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?'' The recent explosion near the Red Fort, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has intensified public scrutiny of policing and intelligence efforts.

As a Member of Parliament representing Krishnanagar, Moitra has consistently spoken against the BJP's approach to law and order, federalism, and the alleged misuse of central agencies against political adversaries.