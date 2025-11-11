Battle for Nagrota: By-elections in Jammu and Kashmir Heat Up
The Nagrota assembly by-election in Jammu and Kashmir saw peaceful polling as of 11 am, with 34.47% voter turnout. Key contestants include BJP's Devyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum, and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh. The election was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.
- Country:
- India
The Nagrota assembly by-election in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a substantial voter turnout with 34.47% recorded by 11 am. Polling commenced smoothly at 154 stations, securing a peaceful process with heavy security in place, ensuring no disruptions till that time.
Key contestants such as BJP's Devyani Rana, whose candidacy followed the death of her father and former MLA Devender Singh Rana, campaigned strongly, expressing confidence in a favorable outcome. National Conference candidate Shamim Begum and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh were also keenly contesting this triangular by-election.
Despite a history of alternating leadership between the BJP and NC in the constituency, this election proves crucial to determine whether the BJP can retain the seat with Rana's association and economic vision or if alternatives proposed by the other parties will sway the electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MHA hands over probe into blast near Delhi's Red Fort to National Investigation Agency (NIA): Sources.
Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations
Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market Expansion
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi