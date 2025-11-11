Nitish Kumar's Tireless Campaign: Defying Retirement Rumors

In a robust display of political vigor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared at JD(U)'s headquarters, showcasing his commitment to the ongoing assembly elections. Despite being in power longer than any predecessor, Kumar remains active and optimistic about JD(U)'s prospects.

Buoyed by expectations of a strong showing in contrast to the party's 2020 performance dip, Kumar engaged with trusted aides such as Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'. His welfare measures have garnered significant female voter support, observed from the high turnout in the initial voting phase.

JD(U)'s national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad refuted opposition rumors on social media about Kumar's alleged rapprochement with RJD leaders. Prasad criticized the opposition's tactics, urging voters for strong participation in subsequent voting phases to reinforce JD(U)'s electoral position.

(With inputs from agencies.)