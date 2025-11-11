Left Menu

Poilievre's Populist Path: Challenges and Defections Within Canada's Conservative Party

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, previously seen as a future prime minister of Canada, is facing internal dissent and party defections. His adoption of Donald Trump's rhetoric alienates some colleagues while reinforcing support from others, posing a challenge to his leadership as Mark Carney's Liberals gain ground.

Updated: 11-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:36 IST
politician

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, finds himself mired in political turbulence just a year after being projected to ascend to the country's leadership. Key members of his party are defecting to the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, as Poilievre's combative approach draws mixed reactions.

In recent weeks, the populist leader's adoption of U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric has polarized the Conservative Party. One legislator recently switched allegiances to the Liberals, hinting that others may follow. Another departure was attributed to personal reasons, but the challenges facing Poilievre underscore the tensions within conservative circles.

Despite holding a significant lead over the Liberals in January, Poilievre now grapples with internal discontent and diminishing support. Mark Carney's economic proposals have resonated with Canadians, partially uniting the country against Trump's controversial comments. As Poilievre approaches a leadership review, his party faces a critical test of loyalty and direction.

