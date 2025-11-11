Delhi Blast: Security Tightened as Investigations Deepen

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao has conveyed his sorrow over the recent Delhi explosion that resulted in eight fatalities and left many injured. Sao assured the public that those culpable will face justice, emphasizing the seriousness with which the Centre is addressing the incident.

In his remarks, Deputy CM Sao stressed the commitment of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are actively discussing the tragic event. Occurring near the Red Fort, the blast involved a Hyundai i20 and exacerbated security concerns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has presided over a series of high-level security review meetings to evaluate the aftermath of the blast. Key officials, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan and heads of national security agencies, are working collaboratively as investigations intensify, with the NIA preparing to take the lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)