Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Vigilance Amid Bihar Election Tensions

Akhilesh Yadav commended Bihar voters for their transformative choice and expressed optimism about a new progressive government. He urged Mahagathbandhan supporters to be vigilant during vote counting, criticizing alleged misleading exit polls by media. Yadav stressed the importance of 24-hour EVM surveillance and encouraged candidates to ensure their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:52 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Urges Vigilance Amid Bihar Election Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lauded Bihar's voters for their historic decision, indicating confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects to form a progressive, job-oriented government.

Yadav cautioned supporters to maintain vigilance during the vote-counting process, advocating for constant surveillance of the EVM storage to prevent any manipulation.

He criticized the BJP and some media outlets for allegedly disseminating misleading exit polls aimed at demoralizing opposition supporters, drawing parallels with prior incorrect forecasts in Uttar Pradesh elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

AI and Law: Empowering Future Guardians of Digital Justice

 India
2
The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and Families Torn Apart

The Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion: Stories of Lives Annually Lost and ...

 India
3
Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

Unraveling a Major Cocaine Cartel in Nigeria

 Nigeria
4
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025