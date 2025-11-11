Akhilesh Yadav Urges Vigilance Amid Bihar Election Tensions

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lauded Bihar's voters for their historic decision, indicating confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects to form a progressive, job-oriented government.

Yadav cautioned supporters to maintain vigilance during the vote-counting process, advocating for constant surveillance of the EVM storage to prevent any manipulation.

He criticized the BJP and some media outlets for allegedly disseminating misleading exit polls aimed at demoralizing opposition supporters, drawing parallels with prior incorrect forecasts in Uttar Pradesh elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)