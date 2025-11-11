Akhilesh Yadav Urges Vigilance Amid Bihar Election Tensions
Akhilesh Yadav commended Bihar voters for their transformative choice and expressed optimism about a new progressive government. He urged Mahagathbandhan supporters to be vigilant during vote counting, criticizing alleged misleading exit polls by media. Yadav stressed the importance of 24-hour EVM surveillance and encouraged candidates to ensure their victory.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lauded Bihar's voters for their historic decision, indicating confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's prospects to form a progressive, job-oriented government.
Yadav cautioned supporters to maintain vigilance during the vote-counting process, advocating for constant surveillance of the EVM storage to prevent any manipulation.
He criticized the BJP and some media outlets for allegedly disseminating misleading exit polls aimed at demoralizing opposition supporters, drawing parallels with prior incorrect forecasts in Uttar Pradesh elections.
