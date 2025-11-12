MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls
Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by Kamal Haasan, seeks a common election symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections from the Election Commission. A delegation met with officials in New Delhi to submit the application. Previously, MNM was allotted the 'battery torch' symbol during the 2021 Assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), under the leadership of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has officially requested a common election symbol from the Election Commission for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.
According to a party release on Tuesday, a delegation from MNM visited the Election Commission's office in New Delhi to file the application, aiming to choose from a list of 10 preferred symbols.
MNM, an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, successfully used the 'battery torch' symbol in the 2021 Assembly elections and seeks a similar allocation for its candidates in the forthcoming polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
