MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), under the leadership of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has officially requested a common election symbol from the Election Commission for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.

According to a party release on Tuesday, a delegation from MNM visited the Election Commission's office in New Delhi to file the application, aiming to choose from a list of 10 preferred symbols.

MNM, an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, successfully used the 'battery torch' symbol in the 2021 Assembly elections and seeks a similar allocation for its candidates in the forthcoming polls.

