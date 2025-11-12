Left Menu

MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by Kamal Haasan, seeks a common election symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections from the Election Commission. A delegation met with officials in New Delhi to submit the application. Previously, MNM was allotted the 'battery torch' symbol during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:16 IST
MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), under the leadership of actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has officially requested a common election symbol from the Election Commission for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections.

According to a party release on Tuesday, a delegation from MNM visited the Election Commission's office in New Delhi to file the application, aiming to choose from a list of 10 preferred symbols.

MNM, an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, successfully used the 'battery torch' symbol in the 2021 Assembly elections and seeks a similar allocation for its candidates in the forthcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

 Global
3
Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks

 Global
4
Chipmaker Conflict: China Urges Germany to Mediate in Nexperia Dispute

Chipmaker Conflict: China Urges Germany to Mediate in Nexperia Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025