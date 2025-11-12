Left Menu

France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

France will assist the Palestinian Authority in drafting a constitution for a future state, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron. This initiative follows the recognition of a Palestinian state by major Western nations, aiming to promote a two-state solution despite opposition from Israel and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 00:19 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, France has pledged to assist the Palestinian Authority in drafting a constitution for its anticipated future state. Announced by President Emmanuel Macron after discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris, this effort reflects a broader recognition of Palestinian statehood by leading Western nations.

The initiative comes as a response to Israel's continued resistance to Palestinian statehood and aims to support a two-state solution to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Macron's announcement of a joint committee to manage constitutional matters underscores France's commitment, coupled with a substantial humanitarian aid package for Gaza.

However, this decision has drawn criticism from the United States and Israel, who perceive it as rewarding Hamas. Despite these tensions, France, alongside other countries, remains aligned with a global push for an independent Palestinian state.

