Trump Urges Herzog to Pardon Netanyahu

In a surprising diplomatic development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a personal letter from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter, as confirmed by the president's office, requests Herzog to consider a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a controversial figure undergoing legal proceedings.

Trump expressed respect for Israel's judicial independence but criticized the case against Netanyahu as politically motivated. Citing Netanyahu's long-standing alliance with him and their mutual opposition to Iran, Trump called the prosecution 'unjustified.'

(With inputs from agencies.)