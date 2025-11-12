Left Menu

Trump Urges Herzog to Pardon Netanyahu

In a letter, former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Israeli President Isaac Herzog to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump expressed his belief that Netanyahu's prosecution is politically motivated and unjustified, despite his respect for the Israeli Justice System's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:18 IST
Isaac Herzog

In a surprising diplomatic development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has received a personal letter from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter, as confirmed by the president's office, requests Herzog to consider a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a controversial figure undergoing legal proceedings.

Trump expressed respect for Israel's judicial independence but criticized the case against Netanyahu as politically motivated. Citing Netanyahu's long-standing alliance with him and their mutual opposition to Iran, Trump called the prosecution 'unjustified.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

