Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

With the counting day in Bihar drawing close, both the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc exude confidence over the fiercely contested assembly polls marked by a record voter turnout. The NDA views the high polling as renewed support for governance, while the opposition interprets it as a call for change.

Friday's crucial result will determine if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secures a fifth consecutive term or witnesses a shift in public sentiment. Exit polls largely predict an NDA win, bringing optimism within the alliance while raising opposition disdain.

Leaders from both sides highlight diverse issues, ranging from development and governance under Modi and Kumar, to unemployment and dissatisfaction. High turnout and local schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana are seen as key factors influencing the voters' choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)