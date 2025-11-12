Left Menu

Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

As Bihar awaits election results, high voter turnout and exit polls heavily favor the NDA amid opposition predictions of change. The stakes include CM Nitish Kumar's fifth term, with major debate on governance, unemployment, and leadership credibility. Observers highlight both development promises and opposition claims of dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the counting day in Bihar drawing close, both the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc exude confidence over the fiercely contested assembly polls marked by a record voter turnout. The NDA views the high polling as renewed support for governance, while the opposition interprets it as a call for change.

Friday's crucial result will determine if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secures a fifth consecutive term or witnesses a shift in public sentiment. Exit polls largely predict an NDA win, bringing optimism within the alliance while raising opposition disdain.

Leaders from both sides highlight diverse issues, ranging from development and governance under Modi and Kumar, to unemployment and dissatisfaction. High turnout and local schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana are seen as key factors influencing the voters' choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

