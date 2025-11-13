Trump's Trade Talks: Shifting Tides in Food Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to securing major trade deals, an endeavor likely to bring changes to food product tariffs. This was revealed by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Wednesday.

Speaking at Washington's Economic Club, Hassett emphasized the gradual progression of these negotiations. "It's an ongoing process," he noted. Recent discussions have considered revising tariffs on foodstuffs, which could prompt further changes soon.

While the specifics of these adjustments were not disclosed, the indication of potential tariff revisions in the food sector underscores the dynamic nature of these trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)