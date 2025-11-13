Left Menu

G7 Ministers Tackle Russia-Ukraine Conflict Amid U.S. Military Controversy

G7 foreign ministers discussed strategies to pressure Russia into peace negotiations over the Ukraine conflict. Issues of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, which have drawn criticism for possibly violating international law, were also highlighted, creating diplomatic tension within the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations gathered to discuss escalating diplomatic pressure on Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the meeting in Canada's Niagara region, joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The ministers also addressed concerns over U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, with participating countries questioning the legality of Washington's strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats. These actions have led to diplomatic strains, with some members critiquing potential breaches of international law and maritime conduct.

While President Donald Trump has advocated for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, discussions continue on the most effective measures to ensure peace, as Russia appears unyielding. Additional sanctions against Moscow, including targets on energy and military projects, remain a focal point in efforts to deter Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

