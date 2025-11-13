Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

South Sudan is once again embroiled in political turbulence as President Salva Kiir dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol, a move perceived to intensify tensions in the capital, Juba.

Bol, previously considered a potential successor to Kiir, was removed without explanation, raising eyebrows amid growing apprehension about the nation's stability. Bol, who was sanctioned earlier by the U.S. for corruption, saw his security detail reduced hours before his dismissal was announced.

The removal of Bol, also stripped of his position as the ruling party's first deputy chairman, mirrors fresh internal rifts and slow-moving peace initiatives following a 2018 agreement to end a brutal five-year civil war. United Nations officials warn that the country is nearing a critical juncture as violence escalates and remedial measures are urgently needed.