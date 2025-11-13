Trump's Pardon Pursuit: Netanyahu's Corruption Case Stir Controversy

US President Donald Trump, in a strategic move, dispatched a letter on Wednesday to Israel's President Isaac Herzog, appealing for a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This plea in the midst of Netanyahu's ongoing and contentious corruption trial has sparked debate over potential American interference in Israel's domestic affairs.

The corruption charges against Netanyahu have deeply polarized Israeli society. In Trump's letter, which follows a call for pardon in a recent parliamentary speech, he termed the proceedings as a biased political persecution. Netanyahu, steadfastly rejecting the claims, likens the trial to a 'witch hunt,' reminiscent of the language Trump uses for his legal battles.

While Israeli law requires a formal pardon request from the person in question, President Herzog has hinted at the trial's divisive nature without committing to a decision. The scenario has fueled discussions on the role of US diplomatic pressures in Israeli governance and peace processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)