Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

In a landmark development during Bihar's recent assembly elections, women voters outpaced men significantly in terms of turnout. According to the data released by the Election Commission, women led men by over 14 percentage points in seven districts, contributing to a historic overall voter turnout of 67.13% in the state.

The highest gender gap was observed in the Supaul district, where women's turnout topped men's by 20.71 percentage points. Further notable performances were recorded in Kishanganj, Madhubani, and Gopalganj among others. This remarkable female participation underlines a pivotal shift in the state's electoral dynamics.

Despite this female voter surge, Patna stood out as an exception, where men had a marginally higher turnout than women. The election, held in two phases on November 6 and 11, saw the results scheduled for release on November 14, marking a new chapter in Bihar's democratic engagement.

