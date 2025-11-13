Left Menu

Bihar on the Brink: High-Stakes Vote Count to Determine Assembly Outcome

Bihar's political leaders are preparing for the crucial vote count that will decide the assembly polls' outcome. Amid threats of unrest from RJD leaders if results are delayed, the BJP remains optimistic about securing another term. Tight security, including CCTV surveillance, is in place as the vote count begins.

Political leaders across Bihar are busy with last-minute preparations, awaiting the crucial counting of votes that will determine the assembly election results. The polls have set a stage for a tense showdown between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

RJD's CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, expressed readiness to counter 'any unconstitutional activity during counting,' while party colleague Sunil Kumar Singh warned of a 'Nepal-like situation' if results were delayed. In contrast, the BJP remains optimistic, claiming the mandate favors them.

The election saw a historic turnout of 67.13% with 7.45 crore voters. Vigilant security measures, including a double-lock system, ensure vote integrity. Despite exit polls favoring NDA, the opposition insists on an India bloc win. Strategic security arrangements are in place as counting commences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

