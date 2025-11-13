Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges 'Credit Chori' Against Chandrababu Naidu Over Housing Projects

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'credit chori', alleging that Naidu was claiming credit for housing projects initiated during Reddy's tenure. Reddy argued that the Naidu government had failed to acquire or sanction land and accused it of misleading the public through media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery accusation, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is engaging in 'credit chori', or credit theft. Reddy claims Naidu is taking undue credit for housing projects launched between 2019 and 2024 under his administration.

Reddy further criticized the Naidu-led administration for failing to acquire land for the underprivileged or sanction new housing sites in the past 18 months. He lamented that the current government is misleading the public by presenting YSRCP's achievements as its own through 'partisan media'.

Highlighting previous successes, Reddy stated that the YSRCP government handed out 31.1 lakh house-site pattas during its tenure, overcoming pandemic challenges to complete over nine lakh houses. Reddy condemned Naidu's actions, calling them a 'disgraceful attempt to turn others' labour into his own glory'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

