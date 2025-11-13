Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Unrest: Ajit Pawar Under Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange warns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of repercussions in future elections if he continues supporting NCP colleague Dhananjay Munde, accused of conspiracy. Jarange demands a detailed investigation and various tests on Munde, while three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:01 IST
Maharashtra Political Unrest: Ajit Pawar Under Scrutiny Amid Controversy
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that Pawar will face electoral consequences in the 2029 assembly polls if he persists in defending NCP colleague Dhananjay Munde.

Jarange has accused Munde, a Parli MLA, of conspiring against him, allegations that Munde has strongly denied. Jarange called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate an inquiry and subject Munde to narco-analysis and brain-mapping to uncover the truth.

Police efforts have been commendable, Jarange noted, but expressed concern over Pawar allegedly shielding those acting against the Maratha community. Three accused individuals, Beed residents Dada Garud, Amol Khune, and Kanchan Salvi, have been arrested in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

Boost for Exporters: New Credit Guarantee Scheme Unveiled

 India
3
Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

Sudan's Unfolding Humanitarian Catastrophe: Aid Cuts Aggravate Crisis

 Global
4
Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Virginia

Tragedy in the Depths: Coal Mine Fatality Sparks Safety Concerns in West Vir...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025