Maharashtra Political Unrest: Ajit Pawar Under Scrutiny Amid Controversy

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has issued a stern warning to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that Pawar will face electoral consequences in the 2029 assembly polls if he persists in defending NCP colleague Dhananjay Munde.

Jarange has accused Munde, a Parli MLA, of conspiring against him, allegations that Munde has strongly denied. Jarange called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate an inquiry and subject Munde to narco-analysis and brain-mapping to uncover the truth.

Police efforts have been commendable, Jarange noted, but expressed concern over Pawar allegedly shielding those acting against the Maratha community. Three accused individuals, Beed residents Dada Garud, Amol Khune, and Kanchan Salvi, have been arrested in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)