Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Elaborate security measures are ready for the vote counting of the Bihar assembly elections. Vote counting will occur in 46 centers across 38 districts. The state saw a historic voter turnout. Over 18,000 counting agents and 106 additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened anticipation, security arrangements have been tightened for the crucial counting of votes in the Bihar assembly elections. Scheduled for Friday, the counting will take place across 46 centers spanning 38 districts, as confirmed by officials.

Public schools in the capital, Patna, will shut down Friday to accommodate the counting proceedings. With a record-breaking 67.13 percent voter turnout, the elections saw participation from over 7.45 crore eligible voters choosing among 2,616 candidates vying for 243 assembly seats.

The Election Commission announced that 243 Returning Officers, assisted by 243 Counting Observers, will conduct the counting exercise. Thousands of tables have been organized, each manned by a supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer to uphold counting integrity. Additionally, robust security provided by local and Central Armed Police Force units has been reinforced with 106 external companies to maintain order.

