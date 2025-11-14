BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

The BBC extended an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for a misleading edit of his January 6, 2021, speech. However, the corporation firmly denied any basis for a defamation lawsuit.

BBC Chair Samir Shah conveyed regret to the White House for the edited documentary footage of Trump's speech preceding the Capitol riot. Parts of the speech were spliced together, despite occurring almost an hour apart.

In response to a letter from Trump's lawyer threatening a $1 billion lawsuit, the BBC announced it would not rebroadcast the contentious documentary.

