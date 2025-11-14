BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit
The BBC issued an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump for a misleading edit of his January 6th speech. While acknowledging the error, the corporation refuted grounds for a defamation lawsuit. The BBC Chairman addressed the White House, declaring no plans to rebroadcast the documentary involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The BBC extended an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for a misleading edit of his January 6, 2021, speech. However, the corporation firmly denied any basis for a defamation lawsuit.
BBC Chair Samir Shah conveyed regret to the White House for the edited documentary footage of Trump's speech preceding the Capitol riot. Parts of the speech were spliced together, despite occurring almost an hour apart.
In response to a letter from Trump's lawyer threatening a $1 billion lawsuit, the BBC announced it would not rebroadcast the contentious documentary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BBC
- Trump
- apology
- January 6
- misleading edit
- defamation
- Capitol
- documentary
- retraction
- Samir Shah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The BBC's Legal Clash: Apology to Trump Over Misleading Edit
BBC apologises to US President Donald Trump over misleading edit, but says there is no basis for his defamation claim, reports AP.
Defamation Case Closed: Peace Restored Between Nagarjuna and Minister Konda Surekha
Trump's Legal Battle: A Showdown with BBC Over Misleading Edit
BBC Faces Legal Storm Over Trump's Capitol Speech Edit