BBC Apologizes Over Misleading Trump Edit

The BBC issued an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump for a misleading edit of his January 6th speech. While acknowledging the error, the corporation refuted grounds for a defamation lawsuit. The BBC Chairman addressed the White House, declaring no plans to rebroadcast the documentary involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BBC extended an apology to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for a misleading edit of his January 6, 2021, speech. However, the corporation firmly denied any basis for a defamation lawsuit.

BBC Chair Samir Shah conveyed regret to the White House for the edited documentary footage of Trump's speech preceding the Capitol riot. Parts of the speech were spliced together, despite occurring almost an hour apart.

In response to a letter from Trump's lawyer threatening a $1 billion lawsuit, the BBC announced it would not rebroadcast the contentious documentary.

