NDA Leads in Bihar's High-Stakes 2025 Election Showdown
As the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election results unfold, the NDA secures early leads, with BJP and JD(U) showing strong performances. Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary advance in key seats, while Mahagathbandhan struggles to catch up. Counting continues amid tight security with vast deployment of officials.
New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): As the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election results trickle in, political circles are buzzing with expectations and early reactions. Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed optimism, attributing the party's anticipated success to the continued trust in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA coalition.
Hussain confidently declared, 'The result is clearly visible. We are going to win,' as the NDA surpassed the crucial halfway mark by securing leads in 167 out of 229 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. In contrast, the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan trails significantly, leading on just 60 seats.
The BJP and JD(U) demonstrated impressive conversion rates of 67% and 64%, respectively. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) gained traction in 18 constituencies. Key figures like Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took substantial leads in Lakhisarai and Tarapur. The extensive counting operation involves over 18,000 agents and heightened security, ensuring a smooth process as the final results loom.
